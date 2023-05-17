A bullish pattern should announce a new rebound. The US retail sales data and the Canadian CPI pushed the XAU/USD toward new lows. $1,977 stands as a key support level. The gold price dropped to $1,987 per ounce on Wednesday amid a stronger US dollar and positive economic data from the US and Canada. The … Continued

