XAU/USD is bearish in the short term after retesting the upper median line (UML). In the short term, the yellow metal could move sideways. The CB Consumer Confidence should bring sharp movements. The gold price is trading in the red around $1,956 at the time of writing, far below Friday’s high of $2,003. The precious … Continued
