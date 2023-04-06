XAU/USD remains bullish despite the last drop. Only a new lower low activates a larger correction. The US and Canadian data could drive the rate today. The gold price retreated quickly on Thursday. However, the bias remains broadly bullish above the $2,000 level. –Are you interested in learning more about managed forex accounts? Check our … Continued

