Department of Labor reported positive unemployment claims for the previous week, adding pressure on gold prices. Gold price forecast remains bullish above the $1784.05 support level. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1784.05 level to target the $1,801 and $1,809 levels. Gold prices closed at $1781.20 after reaching a high of $1794.85 and a … Continued

The post Gold Price Forecast: Brace to trade symmetrical triangle pattern at $1,784 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story