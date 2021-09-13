Gold Price Forecast: Brace to Trade Triangle Breakout at $1,783

The PPI from August surged to 0.7% against the expected 0.6% and supported the US dollar. On Monday, the gold price forecast remains bullish above a double bottom support level of 1,793 today. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1,783 level to target the $1,801. Gold prices closed at $1792.10 after reaching a high … Continued
