Prediction by WHO raised concerns over the economic recovery, boosting safe-haven asset demand. XAU/USD pair has closed in a tweezers top pattern below the $1,780 level. Forex trading market participants may sell below the $1,778 level to target the $1,770 and $1,764 levels. Gold prices closed at $1778.20 after reaching a high of $1781.90 and a … Continued
The post Gold Price Forecast: Brace yourself to sell XAU/USD below $1,778 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Brace yourself to sell XAU/USD below $1,778 - August 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: Central Bak Divergence May Bar Gains at 1.1800 - August 15, 2021
- AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Bulls Pause Under 0.74, China Data Eyed - August 15, 2021