US CPI report suggested a slower than expected rise in US inflation. On Wednesday, the gold price forecast remains bullish above an immediate psychological support level of 1,800. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1,793 level to target the $1,801. Gold prices were closed at $1805.65 after reaching a high of $1810.65 and … Continued

The post Gold Price Forecast: Buckle up to capture a sell below $1,804 today appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story