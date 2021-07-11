Gold remains poised to gain amid corona fears. US yields are dropping. Global data is not positive, raising demand for safe-haven. Gold prices remained stable and continued to climb on Friday, while an eight-day rally in Treasury bonds ended amid fears of a global rise in new Covid-19 infections. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1804.91 […] The post Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Eying 1844 Amid Corona Fears, US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

