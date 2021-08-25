Gold Price Forecast: Upward trendline to offer a sell trade below $1,795

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Gold price forecast remains bullish above an upward trendline support level of 1,796. Forex trading market participants may sell below the $1795 level to target the $1,780 level. During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the Safe-Haven-metal price extended its previous-day declining streak. The … Continued

