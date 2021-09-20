Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day policy meeting is scheduled on Sept 21 and 22. On Monday, the gold price forecast remained bullish above the 1,745 support level, which is the double bottom level. Forex trading market participants may sell below the $1,753 level to target the $1,745 and $1,739 levels. Gold prices were closed at $1751.40 after … Continued

The post Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected Below 38.2% Fibonacci Ahead of FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

