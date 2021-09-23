US Federal Reserve handed down its latest policy decision yesterday and said that asset tapering could start as soon as November. On Thursday, the gold price forecast remained bullish above the 1,770 support level, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement mark. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1,760 level to target the $1,776 and $1,785 levels. … Continued

The post Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected Below 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story