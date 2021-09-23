Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected Below 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement 

US Federal Reserve handed down its latest policy decision yesterday and said that asset tapering could start as soon as November. On Thursday, the gold price forecast remained bullish above the 1,770 support level, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement mark. Forex trading market participants may buy above the $1,760 level to target the $1,776 and $1,785 levels. … Continued
