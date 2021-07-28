Weakness in U.S. dollar underpins gold at 1,791 level. Core Durable Goods Orders for June declined to 0.3% against the forecasted 0.8%. It weighed on the U.S. dollar that lifted yellow metal higher. Gold bullish mode persists above 1,800 levels today with a target of 1,810 and 1,817. Gold closed at $1799.75 after placing a […] The post Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Soars, Stays Overs $1,800 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
