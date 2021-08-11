Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Steady at $1,736 – US CPI in Focus

Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release CPI and Core CPI data from the US. Coronavirus cases have surged by about 35% in the US, keeping gold supported. Forex trading market participants may sell below $1,736 to target the $1,711 and $1,704 levels. The XAU/USD prices closed at $1727.80 after placing a high of $1739.35 and … Continued
