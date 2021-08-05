Yellow metal price is trading at 1,809.01 and consolidating in the range between 1,808.85 – 1,812.55. U.S. policymakers inch closer to further stimulus, which raised hopes over the U.S. economic recovery. Forex trading market participants may buy above $1,806 to target the $1,819 and 1,825 levels on Thursday. During the Asian trading session, the safe-haven-metal price […] The post Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to Surge Over $1,806 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
