XAU/USD maintains a bearish bias as long as it stays below the upper median line (UML). The median line (ml) could attract the price. Tomorrow, the US inflation data should bring sharp movements. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,858 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish in the short … Continued
The post Gold Price Forms New Distribution Pattern, Ahead of US Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Forms New Distribution Pattern, Ahead of US Inflation - February 13, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Dollar Soaring as Investors Await US Inflation - February 13, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Remains Strong Ahead of US Inflation - February 13, 2023