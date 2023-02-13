XAU/USD maintains a bearish bias as long as it stays below the upper median line (UML). The median line (ml) could attract the price. Tomorrow, the US inflation data should bring sharp movements. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,858 at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish in the short … Continued

