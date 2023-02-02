The ECB and BOE represent high-impact events. The bias remains bullish despite temporary retreats. The fundamentals should move the markets today. The gold price extended its rally, marking fresh multi-month highs above $1,950. The yellow metal turned upside after the US CB Consumer Confidence, and Chicago PMI ended worse than expected on Tuesday. –Are you … Continued

The post Gold Price Gains Bids Post-Fed, Focus on BoE and ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story