XAU/USD remains bullish despite temporary retreats. The FOMC could bring sharp movements on Wednesday. The upper median line (UML) is seen as a major target. The price of gold climbed as high as $2,009 today, where it found a strong supply. Now, it has turned to the downside and is trading at $1,977 at the … Continued

