The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds. Dropping again below the median line (ML) activates more declines. The US data could bring more action today. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,952 at the time of writing. The metal has rebounded after reaching a new low of $1,936 yesterday. –Are you interested … Continued

The post Gold Price Lacking Follow-through, Focus on US Data Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story