The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the lower median line (lml). A new lower low invalidates the upside scenario. The BOJ could change the sentiment tomorrow. The gold price is trading in the green at $2,027 at the time of writing. The metal seems determined to hit new highs as the…
The post Gold Price Looks Exhausted Above $2,020, Eyes on Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Investors Gear Up for Crucial ECB Meeting - January 22, 2024
- GBP/USD Forecast: Greenback’s Correction Helping Sterling - January 22, 2024
- Gold Price Looks Exhausted Above $2,020, Eyes on Key Data - January 22, 2024