The US data should move the rate today. Taking out the pivot point activates a larger drop. The median line could attract the price. The gold price turned to the downside and is trading at $2,168 at the time of writing. The US dollar’s rebound weighed down the precious metal. –Are you interested in learning…
The post Gold Price Loses Strength, US Retail Sales, PPI in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Loonie Strengthens Following Oil Price Surge - March 14, 2024
- Gold Price Loses Strength, US Retail Sales, PPI in Focus - March 14, 2024
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Recovers on Positive Economic Growth - March 14, 2024