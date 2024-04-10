The gold price remains bullish as long as it stays above 2,338. The US data should show sharp movements. Only a new higher high activates further growth. The gold price climbed as high as $2,365 in the last trading session, marking a fresh all-time high. The metal has now retreated a little and is trading…

The post Gold Price Maintains Up Bias with Focus on US CPI, FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story