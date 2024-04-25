The bias is bearish as long as it stays within the descending pitchfork’s body. The US data should be decisive today. A new higher high activates an upward movement. The gold price is trading in the green at $2,319 at the time of writing. The precious metal is struggling to come back higher after the…

The post Gold Price Near Key Dynamic Resistance, Advance GDP Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story