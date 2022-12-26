The XAU/USD maintains a bullish bias as long as it stays above $1,810. The US data could have an impact later today. A new higher high activates further growth. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,814 at the time of writing. The yellow metal seems exhausted in the short term as the … Continued

