The bias is bullish despite minor retreats. The R3 is seen as a potential target. The ECB could change the sentiment today. The gold price extended its growth and is trading at $2,157 at the time of writing, below 2161 today’s high (all-time high). The US dollar’s weakness helped the yellow metal hit new highs….

The post Gold Price Prints All-time High, Focus on US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story