The bias is bullish. Temporary retreats could bring us new long opportunities. The R1 is seen as the first upside obstacle. The US inflation data could shake the price of Thursday. The gold price rallied on Friday and now is trading at $1,878 below today’s high. USD’s depreciation helped the yellow metal to approach new … Continued

The post Gold Price Rallied on Mixed Data, Holding Above $1,865 Support appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story