A new higher high activates further growth. False breakouts may announce a new sell-off in the short term. The US data could bring sharp movements later. Today, the gold price climbed as high as $1,783, registering a new high. The metal is now trading at $1,777. After a sharp rise, minor corrections may occur. –Are … Continued

The post Gold Price Rallying to $1,800 Post Powell’s Remarks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story