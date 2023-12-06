XAU/USD remains bearish if it stays below the 50% retracement level. The US data and the BOC should move the rate. A new lower low activates more declines. The gold price dropped as low as $2,009 in the last trading session, where it has found a demand again. The metal has rallied again and is…

The post Gold Price Rebounded From $2,009 Amid Mixed US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story