XAU/USD is bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend. The upper median line (uml) stands as a potential target. The US inflation figures should shake the price on Wednesday. The gold price dropped slightly, but the bias remains bullish. The metal is trading at $2,002 at the time of writing, far above today’s … Continued

The post Gold Price Retaining Bullishness Ahead of US Inflation Figures appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story