XAU/USD is bullish despite temporary drops. A new lower low activates a corrective phase. Escaping from the up channel pattern announced exhausted buyers. The gold price pared gains after reaching today’s high of $2,417. The metal is trading at $2,381 at the time of writing. Despite the temporary correction, the bias is still bullish in…

The post Gold Price Retreats as Tensions Ease Following Israel Attack appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story