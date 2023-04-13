XAU/USD remains bullish post the US inflation figures. The upside line represents a potential target. The US PPI and Core PPI could have a big impact today. The gold price rallied after yesterday’s drop, trading at $2,023 while writing. The bias is bullish as the USD is strongly bearish. Gold remains high as the US … Continued

The post Gold Price Rising Wedge in Formation, US PPI in Focus appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story