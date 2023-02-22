XAU/USD remains bearish after failing to take out the 50% retracement level. A new lower low activates a deeper drop. The FOMC Meeting Minutes should shake the markets tonight. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,833. It seems poised to drop deeper as the USD is strongly bullish in the short term. … Continued

