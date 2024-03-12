XAU/USD escaped from an up channel, signaling an overbought situation. Taking out the pivot point activates more declines. The US inflation figures should shake the markets. The gold price climbed to $2,195 on Friday, registering a new all-time high. Now, the metal has retreated a little and is trading at $2,175 at the time of…
