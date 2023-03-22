Gold is bearish in the short term, so a further drop is favored. The FOMC should move the price today. The weekly S1 is seen as a potential downside target. The gold price is trading in the red at $1,936 at the time of writing. It seems determined to approach new lows after the UK … Continued

The post Gold Price Slumps Below $1,950 Amid Upbeat UK CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story