The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. The US inflation could bring sharp movements today. After escaping from the flag pattern, the rate signaled a new upside movement. The price of gold rallied in the short term, trading around $1,787 at the time of writing. The USD’s depreciation helped … Continued
