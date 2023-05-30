The downside pressure remains high, so this could be only a temporary rebound. The US data could be decisive later today. After its strong drop, a rebound was natural. The gold price rallied in the last hours, trading at $1,957 at the time of writing. The precious metal has been well above the daily low … Continued

