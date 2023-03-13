The USD’s sell-off helped the XAU/USD to approach and reach new highs. The bias is bullish despite temporary retreats. A new higher high activates further growth. The gold price is trading in the red at 1,881 at the time of writing. The USD’s minor appreciation forced the yellow metal to pare some gains. Still, the … Continued

