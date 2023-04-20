The price of gold remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. The manufacturing and services data should move the rate tomorrow. Only a new lower low activates a larger drop. The gold price found buyers after reaching yesterday’s low of around $1,969. The yellow metal could try to approach new highs … Continued
The post Gold Price Stalls Gains Around $2,000, Eying Key Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Strength Returns Amid Bank Earnings - April 20, 2023
- Gold Price Stalls Gains Around $2,000, Eying Key Data - April 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Recovers as Underlying Inflation Simmers - April 20, 2023