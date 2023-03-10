The Non-Farm Payrolls should bring sharp movements later. The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the lower median line. After its massive drop, the rebound is natural. The gold price is trading in the green at 1,834 at the time of writing. It has rebounded in the short term as the USD … Continued
