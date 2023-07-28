The bias remains bearish in the short term. A new lower low activates more declines. The US economic figures and the Canadian GDP should bring sharp movements. The gold price is trading at $1,948 at the time of writing. The metal remains under strong selling pressure after the US reported better-than-expected data yesterday. –Are you … Continued
