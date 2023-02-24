The XAU/USD is bearish if it stays within the down-channel pattern. Taking out the 61.8% activates more declines. The US data should move the rate later today. The gold price dropped as low as $1,817 yesterday, where it found demand again. Now, it’s trading at $1,825 and is fighting hard to rebound. –Are you interested … Continued
