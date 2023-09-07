The bias is still bearish despite temporary rebounds. 38.2% is seen as the first upside target. The lower median line (LML) is a magnet and attracts the price. The gold price continued to slide yesterday, reaching as low as $1,915, where it found some support. At the time of writing, the metal had recovered slightly…

The post Gold Price Struggling to Rebound After Upbeat Jobs Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story