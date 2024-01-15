The price validated its breakout through the downtrend line. It seems overbought after failing to reach Friday’s high. The Canadian inflation figures should move the rate tomorrow. The gold price is trading at $2,053 at the time of writing. The precious metal is struggling to stay higher. The buyers lack conviction despite a strong rally….

The post Gold Price Struggling to Retain Gains Above $2,050 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story