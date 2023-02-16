XAU/USD maintains a bearish bias in the short term. The US data should be decisive today. Gold could approach and reach new lows if it stays below the downtrend line. The gold price registered a strong downside movement as the USD rallied. The metal is trading at $1,839 against yesterday’s low of $1,830. –Are you … Continued

