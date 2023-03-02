XAU/USD retreated, but the bias remains bullish in the short term. A new higher high activates further growth. Gold could only test and retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. The gold price dropped during the New York session on Wednesday. However, this could be corrective in nature. The metal climbed as high as … Continued

The post Gold Price Tempting More Buyers, All Eyes on US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story