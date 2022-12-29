The XAU/USD could drop again after reaching the 150% Fibonacci line. The up channel is seen as a bearish pattern. Taking out the dynamic resistance signals further growth. The gold price turned bullish on the day, breaking above the $1,800 mark. USD’s weakness helped the yellow metal to come back higher. Fundamentally, Gold crashed last … Continued
