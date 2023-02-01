The XAU/USD remains bullish ahead of the US data. The FOMC represents a high-impact event. The upper median line (uml) of the descending pitchfork represents a major target. The gold price rallied in the last trading session, reaching the fresh daily highs above $1,930. –Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our … Continued

