The XAU/USD remains bullish ahead of the US data. The FOMC represents a high-impact event. The upper median line (uml) of the descending pitchfork represents a major target. The gold price rallied in the last trading session, reaching the fresh daily highs above $1,930. –Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our … Continued
