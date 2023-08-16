The bias remains bearish as long as it stays below the downtrend line. Only a valid breakout through the downtrend line validates a larger growth. The FOMC Meeting Minutes should bring sharp movements today. The gold price bounced back, trading at $1,905 at the time of writing. Greenback’s temporary retreat helped the yellow metal to … Continued
