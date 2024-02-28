A new lower low activates a deeper drop. The US data could bring some action. Escaping from the up channel signaled a new leg down. The gold price turned down and is trading at $2027 at the time of writing. The US dollar’s rally weighed down the precious metal. The yellow metal dropped even though…

The post Gold Price Turns Bearish Ahead of US GDP, Support at $2,025 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story