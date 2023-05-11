XAU/USD signaled exhausted buyers. Taking out the weekly pivot point activates more declines. The BOE and the US data should bring high action today. The gold price is trading in the red, around $2,025 when writing. Yesterday, it registered sharp movements in both directions after the US inflation data. The bias remains bullish, so further … Continued

