The bias is bearish as long as it stays below the immediate downtrend line. The FOMC should bring high volatility. Taking out the downtrend line indicates an upside continuation. The gold price is trading in the red at $2,152 at the time of writing. The precious metal seems determined to extend its sell-off. One significant…

The post Gold Price Turns Bearish Near $2,150 Ahead of FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story